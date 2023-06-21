MERRIMAC — A local police officer was treated and released from Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport on Tuesday after crashing his cruiser during an emergency call, police say.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the officer was heading to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 495 when his marked cruiser struck a curb while turning from East Main Street onto Broad Street.
The cruiser sustained damage to the front passenger wheel and chassis in the same area. It will be taken out of service for repairs. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The officer, who was not named in a press release, was transported to the Newburyport hospital via ambulance.
The roadway was reported to be wet from recent rains at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation by local police, according to Chief Eric Shears.
Shears declined to reveal the identity of the officer when asked via text.
