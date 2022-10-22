MERRIMAC — Local streets will be safer thanks in part to a $19,859 grant recently received by the Police Department, according to Chief Eric Shears.
Funding was made available by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and sent by the Office of Grants and Research. The money will be used on behalf of the Municipal Road Safety Program, which seeks to reduce roadway crashes, injuries, fatalities and related economic losses.
The Merrimac Police Department is expected to use the grant to increase overtime for traffic enforcement and purchase traffic enforcement equipment.
The funding would also help to increase bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement and education, purchase and distribute bicycle and pedestrian safety items to residents, and cover expenses for the department’s annual bicycle rodeo during Old Home Days, according to Shears.
“As a small department, we greatly appreciate the support of the Baker-Polito administration in pursuing our goal of making Merrimac as safe a community as possible,” Shears said in a release.
Shears acknowledged Sgt. Richard Holcroft, who wrote the grant proposal and will manage the funding.
The Office of Grants and Research sent $5 million in fiscal 2023 grant funding to police departments across the state.
The grants are designed to provide flexibility in addressing local traffic safety issues.
