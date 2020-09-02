MERRIMAC — The following are the state primary results:

Senate (D)

Ed Markey: 749

Joe Kennedy: 662

Senate (R)

Shiva Ayyadurai: 174

Kevin O'Connor: 274

Congress (D)

Seth Moulton: 1,087

Angus McQuilken: 115

Jamie Zahlaway Belsito: 140

