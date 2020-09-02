MERRIMAC — The following are the state primary results:
Senate (D)
Ed Markey: 749
Joe Kennedy: 662
Senate (R)
Shiva Ayyadurai: 174
Kevin O'Connor: 274
Congress (D)
Seth Moulton: 1,087
Angus McQuilken: 115
Jamie Zahlaway Belsito: 140
Stuarts Draft, VA - Phillip Stanley Carletti, 85, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, passed into the presence of Jesus on Monday, August 24, at 12:43 a.m., after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Phillip was born on April 30, 1935, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He graduated from Plymouth High S…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.