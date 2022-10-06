MERRIMAC — Families are invited to Merrimac Public Library on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. to hear “This Thing has a Name,” a new book aimed at demystifying childhood anxiety written by local author Amanda Bacon-Davis.
Bacon-Davis will be accompanied by her daughter Ella and their dog – Dog-Dog (featured in the story). She will read the story, answer questions, invite families to meet Dog-Dog, and do a craft.
This event is sponsored by The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library. Registration is required.
The library is at 86 W. Main St. For more information, call 978-346-9441.
