MERRIMAC — The Merrimac Public Library kicks off its annual summer reading program on Monday, June 26, continuing through Friday, Aug. 11.
This summer’s theme is Reading Colors Your World. The broad theme of “colors” provides a context for exploring humanity, nature, culture, and science, as well as developing programming that demonstrates how libraries and reading can expand your world through kindness, growth, and community. Library users young and old will be encouraged to be creative, try new things, explore art, and find beauty in diversity. The program is open to all kids, in preschool up through adults.
Reading packets for children in Preschool through fifth grade will be available for pick up in the children's room beginning June 26 while supplies last. Registration is not required for this age group. These packets will include a reading log, to track reading and challenges, crafts and other fun activities. Children who complete their reading logs will receive a Hodgie's gift certificate and a free book.
This is the third year the library has offered summer care packages for the teen (grades 6-12) and adult summer reading program. The packages for each age group are custom created for each patron registered, but space is limited. The packages include two library books chosen by librarians, snacks, crafts and activities. Go to merrimaclibrary.org for more details and Google registration links.
The first events to kick off Summer Reading are a Karate Storytime hosted by Plaistow's Phoenix Fire Martial Arts on Monday, from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 6 and older, and The Pineapple Project on Thursday, at 11 a.m. Mal Malme and Becca Lewis from the Pineapple Project Theater Group perform a live 30-minute original play about sharing, gender and expression that empowers kids to “Be who you are!” This event is recommended for ages 4 and up. Registration is not required to attend either of these events.
The library has a full schedule of events planned for all ages and includes: Expedition Bigfoot hosted by the Discovery channel's Expedition Bigfoot and Paranormal Caught on Camera host Ronny LeBlanc; a family magic show with Magic Fred; Crafternoons for tweens/teens; A Journey Through American Popular Music with musician Jon Waterman; and a Paint and Mocktails Night for adults. Go to the library events calendar for more programs and details.
The summer reading program is made possible with the help of the Merrimac Cultural Council, the Friends of the Merrimac Public Library, and Hodgie's Ice Cream in Amesbury.
