Merrimac receives 2,500 face masks from Taiwan

MERRIMAC — The town received 2,500 surgical face masks from the Taiwanese government Friday morning.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston donated 100,000 face masks to the state on Monday and its director general, Jonathan Sun, bought a box of 2,500 to the Merrimac Senior Center where a special presentation ceremony was held Friday morning.
"This really was made possible by the Brookline Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce," Sun said. "This is also a show of appreciation for your support of Taiwan and our office in Boston."
Taiwan has also pledged to donate 2 million face masks to the United States.
He said his home country has been "doing very well" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Sun, Taiwan saw fewer than 500 people out of a population of over 23 million infected with the COVID-19 virus this year.
"Masks have been very important," Sun said. "Our government also had a very quick response after the first case in China and stopped passengers coming in from overseas, right away. We also had a good deal of coordination and working together between our national government and local governments."
Wearing a mask is one of the most effective and economical ways to deal with the pandemic, according to Sun.
"We are still trying to do more and we are willing to help," Sun said. "If there is anything that Taiwan can be of further assistance in, please let us know. We will do our best to help out."
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, accompanied Sun Friday morning along with State Rep. Donald Wong, a Republican from Saugus.
"This is a real honor and just shows us what you can do when you work together, pulling in the same direction," Mirra said. "The generosity of Taiwan will be remembered forever."
Wong said that Sun's office would be donating over 400,000 masks to 10 Massachusetts municipalities on Friday as well as to Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
"They not only donated these masks but they delivered them," Wong said. "Taiwan I think is the one nation that had their schools open, all throughout the pandemic "
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, said he also received 2,500 masks from Taiwan and he will be delivering them to Salisbury Council on Aging Director Elizabeth Pettis sometime next week.
"Liz will arrange for distribution of the masks to the first responders and front line workers, as well as to the senior population in Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport," Kelcourse said. "Those are the people who really need this personal protective equipment the most. This is been a great, bipartisan effort by Representative Wong."
Friday also marked the last day of work for Merrimac Council on Aging Director Laura Dillingham-Mailman, who said the masks would be shared with her department as well as the Georgetown Council on Aging, the Merrimack Fire Department, Police Department and Public Works Department.
"As partners, we can achieve so much, whether it is here in our town or in our state or across the world," Dillingham-Mailman said. "We are all one and I appreciate this donation so much."
Dillingham-Mailman also retired after 27 years of service on Friday when she was also awarded a metal bench from the Friends of the Merrimac Council on Aging (as well as the council's board of directors) which will be placed at the senior center in her name.
"I am truly honored," Dillingham-Mailman said. "It's so far hard for me now to imagine that this day has come. But, my love for this job has made it such a pleasure and joy to be able to work with people and make a difference. Hopefully I will be able to continue to work in some manner to volunteer and help people."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
