BOSTON — Merrimac is one of 36 communities and two public transit authorities awarded grants by the state Department of Transportation from a pool of more than $5.3 million in the Baker administration's Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program.
The program, which was launched Nov. 10, provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the challenges of winter.
Merrimac received $30,000 to install ADA-compliant curb ramps between two schools, according to the state.
Since the inception of the program in June 2020, the commonwealth has invested $26.4 million in municipal Shared Streets projects.
The list of cities and towns awarded grants in this found of funding included:
Gloucester received $275,320 to install ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps, crosswalks, and walkways at key pedestrian connections in its downtown.
Ipswich received $157,850 to repurpose a parking lot into a year-round riverfront outdoor dining and gathering space to include crosswalk improvements, new lighting, bike racks and wayfinding to support downtown commerce.
Rockport received $86,990 to create ADA-accessible outdoor dining for businesses in and around Dock Square to include new signage and traffic calming.
The MBTA received $29,301.58 to fund "bus boxes" at bus stops in Boston, Somerville, Arlington, Lynn, Quincy, Malden and Salem to increase the visibility of bus stops and reduce illegal parking.
Information about the Shared Streets and Spaces Municipal Grant Program can be found at www.mass.gov/shared-winter-streets-and-spaces-grant-program.
