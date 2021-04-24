BOSTON – The town of Merrimac was one of 36 cities and towns and two public transit authorities awarded grants from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation from a pool of more than $5.3 million in the Baker administration's Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program.
The program, which was launched on Nov. 10, provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the challenges of winter.
Merrimac received $30,000 to install ADA-compliant curb ramps between two schools, according to the state.
Since the inception of the program in June 2020, the commonwealth has invested $26.4 million in municipal Shared Streets projects.
The list of cities and towns awarded grants in this found of funding included:
Gloucester received $275,320 to install ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps, crosswalks, and walkways at key pedestrian connections in its downtown.
Ipswich received $157,850 to repurpose a parking lot into a year-round riverfront outdoor dining and gathering space, to include crosswalk improvements, new lighting, bike racks, and wayfinding to support downtown commerce.
Rockport received $86,990 to create ADA-accessible outdoor dining for businesses in and around Dock Square, to include new signage and traffic calming.
The MBTA received $29,301.58 to fund ‘bus boxes’ at bus stops in Boston, Somerville, Arlington, Lynn, Quincy, Malden, and Salem, in order increase the visibility of bus stops and reduce illegal parking.
Information about the Shared Streets and Spaces Municipal Grant Program can be found at www.mass.gov/shared-winter-streets-and-spaces-grant-program.
