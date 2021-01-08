MERRIMAC - Health officials announced Thursday the town remains a "high risk" community in terms of COVID-19 spread.
According to public health data released Thursday, the town’s designation remains at “Red" or "high risk." The average daily incidence rate in Merrimac is 59.6 per 100,000 residents, up from 56.2 last week. As of Thursday, 219 Massachusetts cities and towns are now at high risk for coronavirus spread.
Merrimac officials reported as of Monday there are 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the community. There have been a total of 232 cases in Merrimac since the start of the pandemic.
As a result of this news, town officials are urging residents to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 as the community remains at high risk for the disease.
Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid high risk activities, especially indoor social ones. Also, Massachusetts residents have been ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker to wear masks at all times while in public.
Recently, Baker announced that temporary capacity and gathering limits put in place on Dec. 26 will be extended to Jan. 24. This includes restaurants, office spaces, retail businesses, places of worship and fitness and health clubs.
Officials also reminded residents that an infected individual can spread COVID-19 before they have symptoms, which is why social distancing -- maintaining a minimum of 6 feet from others -- is critical.
Residents are reminded to always take the following precautions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community:
Those who must go out are urged to:
Avoid gathering in groups
Maintain 6 feet from people outside your household
Do not shake hands or hug
Wash your hands often
Those who are at a high risk for COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions, are advised to stay home and avoid non-essential tasks and errands.
Wear a mask in indoor and outdoor spaces at all times.
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website here and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website here.
As always, Merrimac residents can learn the latest about the COVID-19 situation in Merrimac by visiting the town’s COVID-19 portal here: merrimaccovid19.com
