Merrimac resident accused of battering man with a brick

MERRIMAC – A Merrimac Square man just kicked out of his apartment, forced open the front door early Thursday morning and savagely attacked the man responsible with a cement brick and his fists, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Tyler McLaughlin, 27, was arrested moments later by local police and charged with mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (causing serious bodily injury), assault and battery (serious bodily injury), assault and battery of a family/household member and felony nighttime breaking and entering of a building.
The 59-year-old victim was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital after suffering severe lacerations, possible internal injuries and potentially other major injuries. He was later transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, according to a Merrimac police report.
McLaughlin, wearing a hazmat-like suit, was ordered held without bail until at least his next court appearance on Aug. 21.
According to reports, Merrimac police Officer Jeffrey Boisvert drew his handgun around 2:50 a.m. Thursday, shortly after he and Officer Jonathan Hewey saw McLaughlin pounding on the victim with his fists.
"It was obvious by the amount of splatter in the hallway and the visible lacerations that Tyler had struck (the man) in the head numerous times causing serious injury. (The man) was shirtless, was covered in blood and screaming for help as Tyler continued to hit him in the back of the head," Boisvert wrote in his report.
Once Boisvert told McLaughlin to stop, he held out his hands and began walking toward the officer. McLaughlin laid down on the ground as ordered and was handcuffed.
"Tyler acted like nothing had even happened and that everything was normal despite him being covered head to toe in his (victim's) blood," Boisvert wrote in his report.
While McLaughlin was being put into a police cruiser, he told officers he wanted to hurt the victim "real bad for kicking him out of the apartment," according to Boisvert.
Four firefighters, including Fire Chief Larry Fisher and paramedic Greg Habgood, treated the injured man. He was first taken to the Newburyport hospital but later transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess for a "slight brain bleed," according to court records.
The victim remained conscious and told police McLaughlin kicked the door into his apartment and began hitting him in the face with a cement brick. Despite brutally beating the victim, McLaughlin showed no remorse or sympathy, Boisvert said in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
