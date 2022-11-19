MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College has appointed a Merrimac, Massachusetts, student as program co-chairperson for this year’s Kevin B. Harrington Student Ambassador program.
Grace Tierney, a member of the Class of 2024 and a politics and communication double major with a minor in campaign management, has the responsibility of running ambassador events, overseeing the student committees, and working closely with Executive Director Neil Levesque and program assistant Thomas Case on the institute’s student engagement efforts.
Tierney enjoys making connections across politics, communications and community service. In addition to her work with the ambassador program, she is the deputy secretary of club affairs for the student government association, a member of the Koinonia Service Society, and a new student orientation leader.
The institute was founded on the premise that an educated citizenry is vital for a healthy democracy. Its nonpartisan mission is to educate, engage and empower citizens to participate in the civic and political life of their local, national and global communities, according to a press release.
Saint Anselm, founded in 1889, is a nationally ranked four-year liberal arts college providing a 21st century education in the Catholic, Benedictine tradition.
