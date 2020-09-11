MERRIMAC — The Spring Town Meeting reduced the hours of the town’s public health nurse but a movement to reverse the decision has begun.
Voters approved a $17.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2021 in mid-June, and among the budget line items was the reduction of public health nurse Eileen Stepanian’s hours from 19 hours a week to five.
Longtime Merrimac resident Ed Davis said he was shocked to see the position cut in the manner that it was in June.
"There was no debate on it," Davis said. "I don't think most townspeople knew that the position was cut like it was.”
He said Stepanian has been a dedicated town employee both on and off the job, and reducing her hours in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic makes little sense.
"As far as I understand, she is constantly on the phone with state officials, getting the latest updates on what is going on with this pandemic," Davis said. "She is a dedicated individual. She spends a lot of time, not only on the town’s behalf, but she spends a lot of time at the senior center. Obviously, she is there for the seniors and for everyone in town whenever they need her.”
Davis said he moved to Merrimac from Haverhill in 1966 and has been to every Town Meeting "except for maybe three" since then.
"I've never seen an individual cut like this without a discussion on the floor," Davis said. "I know they have cut positions in the past but those were talked about. They were cut and might have been put back in the Fall Town Meeting, but at least, according to my recollection over the years, it is always discussed. This was never even brought up."
Davis is looking to revisit the issue and filed a citizen petition to reinstate the public health nurse’s hours to 19 per week during the Fall Town Meeting on Oct. 19.
According to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh, Davis has collected 98 signatures and the petition has been referred to the Board of Selectmen.
"She has been a nurse, representing the town since probably about 1970,” Davis said. "I don't think that the people really realized that the town nurse was being cut like this. So, I want to discuss this on the Town Meeting floor. If the townspeople decide that they want to cut the position, then that is their choice. But I want to at least discuss it. I don't like the way it happened."
Finance Committee Chairman James Archibald did not return calls for comment.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.