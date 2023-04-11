MERRIMAC — In a move that one town official called a “money grab,” selectmen are once again looking at selling off the Municipal Light Department.
Article 1 on the annual Town Meeting warrant asks residents for approval to sell the department’s assets, which town officials say are valued at roughly $12 million.
Selectmen recommended putting the article on the warrant in a 3-0 vote. Selectman Joel Breen said the board is simply looking for more ways to generate revenue for the town without solely relying on residential taxpayers.
“We know that we have a lot of infrastructure projects coming down the road,” he said. “We are looking at needing to build a new water treatment facility. We need to get our roads paved and we’re continuing to look at (state) education funding and local aid going down.”
Exploring the sale of the department’s assets would give the town some options, Breen said.
“The Light Department is an asset that we can look to sell and the board doesn’t have a dog in the fight,” he said. “If the town says no, then we’ll explore other ways to bring in revenue. If the town says yes, then we’ll continue to explore this. We’re just trying to bring all the alternatives to the town and do what the town wants us to do.”
But Light Commissioner Larry Fisher, who is also the town’s fire chief, called the potential sale a “power play” on behalf of selectmen and Town Administrator/Finance Director Carol McLeod.
“This is nothing new,” Fisher said. “This discussion has gone on for many years. They’re also saying the department is valued just shy of $12 million. How, exactly, did they come up with their numbers? Because no evaluation has been done.
“They should have engaged directly with the light commissioners,” he added. “We’re one of the best-run light departments in the state, based on reliability and rate structure, and this is just a money grab.”
The proposal must be approved by at least two-thirds of voters. But residents would then need to approve the sale in another two-thirds vote at a Town Meeting to be held over the next 13 months.
If the ballot initiative is not approved on either the first or second try, then a two-year moratorium on similar votes would take effect.
Breen said a pair of affirmative votes would then allow selectmen to officially begin selling the Light Department’s assets.
“We would like to start the process so that if we go to National Grid or another source to talk about this, we’re not going to get in there and then have to take the next 13 months to get people to vote on this twice,” he said. “We wanted to be able to have an actual conversation with people knowing that it’s a possibility.”
Breen said the town looked into selling the department’s assets roughly 15 years ago and that the idea remains “worth exploring.”
“We do love our Light Department and have great service. But we also have a $20 million-plus water treatment facility that’s going to come down the pike soon enough and our state Chapter 90 (infrastructure) funding has gone down, per road, over the past 10 years,” he said.
“We also have less unrestricted local aid in our school district,” Breen added. “So, rather than keep trying to go back to the homeowners, we want to explore some opportunities and this is just one of them.”
Fisher, who has been a light commissioner for nine years, questioned the legality of such a potential sale, which he said would put the department at risk.
“Put yourself in the shoes of an employee for a business that could be sold. They will not hang around, so we’ll lose our employee base and further devalue the department,” he said. “To push this forward is disrespectful and a disservice to the community.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.