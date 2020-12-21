Merrimac Santa Parade takes place Christmas Eve

MERRIMAC - Santa Claus' annual trek through Merrimac begins Christmas Eve (Thursday) at 3:30 p.m. beginning at the Merrimac fire station, 16 East Main St.
A GPS tracking device will be placed on Santa's sleigh so residents can follow Santa's route on Merrimacpolice.org.
But Santa's tour throughout the town doesn't run on Dunkin alone – he needs help. Each year the Merrimac Santa Committee needs to raise over $16,000 each year for the annual Christmas parade. Donation of any amount will help keep these traditions in the present format. Donations are accepted year round at the Merrimac Light Department. You can also mail donations to: Merrimac Santa Committee, PO Box 131, Merrimac, MA 01860.
The following is Santa's scheduled route but keep in mind weather and road conditions may require modifications.
Fire Station, East Main Street, Mill Street, Prospect Hill, East Main Street, Bear Hill Road, Spencer Way, Bear Hill Road, Lanes Ten Acres, Shore Road, Lanes Ten Acres, Bear Hill Road, Abbey Road, Bear Hill Loop, West Shore Road, Ahern Circle, Alnette Road, Colgan Road, West Shore Road, Bear Hill Road, West Shore Road, Lakewood Heights, Bear Hill Road to Benjamin Driveway, Bear Hill Road, Madison Drive, Bear Hill Road, Harriman Road, Old Brush Hill Rd, Brush Hill Rd, Moonlit Dr, Brush Hill RD, Harriman Rd, Red Oak Acres, Harriman Rd, Highland Rd, Brush Hill, Ashley Road, Brush Hill Road, Highland Road, Battis Road, Quail Ridge, Battis Road, Highland Road, Hadley Road, Equestrian Way, Hadley Road, Farrington Field Ave., West Hadley Road, Route 108, Wentworth Drive, West Hadley Road, Hadley Road, Birch Meadow Road, West Main Street, Birch Meadow Road, Birch Meadow Loop, Heath Road, Heathbrook Estates, Heath R, Brandy Brow Road, Homestead Street, West Main Street, Trailerland, West Main Street, Gunnison Drive, Noyes Lane, Chase Crescent, Stevens Terrace, Clement Place, West Parish, Stevens Terrace, Chase Crescent, Noyes Lane, Gunnison Drive, West Main Street, Westminster Road, West Main Street, Whittier Circle, West Main Street, Greenleaf Park, West Main Street, Nancy Ann Ave., Gabriel Ave., West Main Street, Fire Station.
There will be a short break for Santa and the reindeer to have some refreshments.
Fire Station, Church Street, Willowdale Lane, Church Street, Hansom Drive, Landau Drive, Hansom Drive, Church Street, Winter Street, Town Forest, Winter Street, Nichols Street, Church Street, Abbott Street, Heather Circle, Sawyer Street, Maple Street, Church Street, Pine Street, Spring Street, Prospect Street, Summer Street, Pine Street, Winter Street, Woodland Street Ext, Vendome Street, Summer Street, Lincoln Street, Winter Street, Prospect Street, Church Street, Mechanic tree, Liberty Street, East Main Street, Square, Church Street, Grove Street, Woodland Street, West Main Street, Forest Street, Grove Street, Orchard Street, Orchard Street Ext, West Main Street, Currier Ave., Union Street, Adams Street, Locust Street, Green Street, Central Street, School Street, Square, West Main Street, Locust Street, Green Street, School Street, Walnut Street, Locust Street, Middle Street, Merrivillage, School Street, Bartlett Street, Mill Street, East Main Street, Broad Street, Bartlett Street, Pleasant Street, Locust Street, Locust Grove Ave., Colonial Drive, Locust Grove Ave., Locust Street, River Road, Merrimac Street, Mythical Street, Valley Street, Merrimac Street, Little Pond Road, Spring Hill Road (2nd entrance), Little Pond Road, Merrimac Street, Amesbury Line Road, River Road, Broad Street, High Street, South Pleasant Street, Broad Street, River Road, Middle Road, Poplar Hill Circle, Middle Street, Skunk Road, River Road, Buttonwoods Ave., Middle Road, Sunset Terrace, Emery Street, Timothy Street, Champion Street, Glen Road, Timothy Street, Emery Street, Burnside Lane, Dunvegan Drive, Burnside Lane, Emery Street, North Shore Drive, Wendy Way, Sharon Circle, Lisa Circle, North Shore Drive, Emery Street, Pleasant View, County Road, East Main Street, Attitash Ave., Meadow Ave., Fern Ave., Merrimac Ave., Hillside Ave., Attitash Ave., East Main Street, North Shore Trailer Park, East Main Street, Old Glory Way, Freedom Way, Veterans Way, East Main Street, Fire Station.
