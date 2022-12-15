MERRIMAC — Throughout November and December, students at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School and Helen R. Donaghue School have been participating in service programs.
One such program is the annual Holiday Helper Program, which has assisted local families in need for more than 30 years. Holiday Helper brings together a number of community groups and organizations to provide support during the holiday season. Kathleen Sullivan coordinates the annual Holiday Helper Program with Kathy Devaney. Devaney assists local Merrimac families by collecting and providing new clothes, canned food, new books, and gift cards during the holiday season.
As part of the program, the Merrimac schools are running a canned food drive and book drive to provide non-perishable goods and books of interest.
"It's amazing to see the canned goods pouring in and to see each book needed purchased by a staff member!" said School Principal Stephanie Dembro. "Merrimac has truly stepped up this holiday season to support our local community. We are thrilled to be part of a community that supports one another."
The Merrimac schools also are supporting Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. To date, the schools have raised more than $700 toward its $5,000 goal. Donations will help to grant unique wishes that renew hope and uplift the spirits of children with critical illnesses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. The portal will remain open through June 2023.
As part of the schools' fundraising efforts, third-grade teacher Kathleen Terceiro is collecting letters to Santa for the Macy's Believe Campaign. For every letter written to Santa, Make-A-Wish will receive a $2 donation. The letters will be delivered by Terceiro to the Peabody Macy's on Friday (Dec. 16).
