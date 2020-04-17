MERRIMAC – Working with municipal officials and key stakeholders, the town has held two workshops to assess the town’s vulnerability to climate change and develop action-oriented resilience strategies.
As a next step toward becoming a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness designated community, town officials invite community members to review the summary of findings produced following these workshops and to take part in a virtual “listening session” April 27 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The summary of findings and details on how to join the workshop online or by phone can be found at www.townofmerrimac.com.
