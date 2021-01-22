MERRIMAC - Health officials announced Thursday the town's COVID-19 risk factor remains at "Red' indicating a “high risk” of spread in the community. However, the average daily incidence rate for the town dipped slightly to 58.5 per 100,000 residents, down from 66.3 last week, according to public health data
Merrimac officials report that there are currently 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the community. There have been a total of 277 cases in Merrimac since the start of the pandemic early last year.
Gov. Charlie Baker recently announced the state’s stay-at-home advisory and early closure order for businesses will be lifted on Monday, Jan. 25. However, capacity limits remain in place until Feb. 8, unless otherwise directed by the state.
Residents are reminded to take the following precautions to prevent further spread of COVID-19:
Avoid gathering in groups
Maintain 6 feet from people outside your household
Do not shake hands or hug
Wash your hands often
Those who are at a high risk for COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions, are advised to stay home and avoid non-essential tasks and errands
Wear a mask in indoor and outdoor spaces at all times.
For more information visit: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-updates-and-information
