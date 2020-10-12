MERRIMAC — Five candidates are running for an open selectman’s seat and four of those residents recently answered questions for The Daily News and provided photos of themselves.
First-term Selectman Ralph Spencer announced his resignation over the summer; five residents — Bob Bender, Ben Beaulieu, Timothy David Boyd, Genevieve Donahue, and Chris Manni — will appear on the ballot for the special town election Nov. 3.
Bender, Beaulieu, Boyd and Manni submitted their answers to a Daily News questionnaire and all five selectman hopefuls took part in a forum on local cable TV Wednesday.
Donahue, a member of the town’s Finance Committee, Donahue did not return her questionnaire by the newspaper’s deadline.
Voting in the special election will take place concurrently with the general election at Sweetsir School,104 Church St. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.