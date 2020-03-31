MERRIMAC — The Merrimac Senior Center continues to provide meals Monday through Friday.
The meals are $3.50 per meal, including delivery. With help from generous donors, anyone who cannot afford to pay can receive meals.
Call by Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to order meals for the following week or month. Call the center for the full menu: 978-346-9549.
The SHINE counselor for Merrimac, Marcia Miller, is still taking appointments for Medicare insurance questions. She will call people at home during the scheduled appointment.
Call the center at 978-346-9549 to make an appointment. She has openings for April 8 and beyond.
Peggy’s Pantry will continue to deliver food packages on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Call Laura at the Senior Center to make arrangements.
Stacey Sherman, the center’s outreach and human services director, and volunteers are calling people in Merrimac to make sure they fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.