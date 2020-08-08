NEWBURYPORT — The city's contractor will begin paving on Merrimac Street next week, resulting in some temporary parking restrictions.
The contractor, Aggregate Industries, will be milling and cold planing a stretch of Merrimac Street between Donor Drive and Ashland Street in preparation for final paving.
The milling will take one week and the total project time is approximately six weeks, according to a press release from the city.
Construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. "No Parking" signs will be posted prior to and during the work. Vehicles parked on the roadway will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
The city’s representative will be on-site at frequent intervals to monitor the work and address any concerns from residents.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Services Highway Division at 978-465-4464 ext. 1701 or by e-mail at DPS@Cityofnewburyport.com.
