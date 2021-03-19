NEWBURYPORT – The city's Department of Public Services' subcontractors will begin road and sidewalk repaving and reconstruction work on Merrimac Street starting Monday, March 22, with the project expected to take two to four months to complete.
Work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking will be prohibited at posted sections of the street during certain times during construction.
Residents and visitors should pay attention to the dates and times on "no parking" signs posted on the street.
The city's representative, Joseph MacKay, will be onsite to monitor the work. Anyone with questions or concerns should feel free to speak with him.
