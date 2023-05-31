LYNN — Merrimac resident Kathrine Cormier was one of 41 North Shore Community College students recently inducted into the school's Phi Theta Kappa’s International Honor Society, according to school President William Heineman.
Phi Theta Kappa is a national honor society for students at two-year colleges who exhibit outstanding academic performance throughout each semester. To be invited for membership, students must be enrolled in a degree program with a minimum of 12 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.7. NSCC is affiliated with the nationwide organization through its own chapter, Alpha Lambda Kappa.
