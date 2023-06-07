MERRIMAC — Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools recently participated in a successful Memorial Day program, according to School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Stephanie Dembro.
The program, held on May 26, recognized active service members and veterans who are a part of the Merrimac community, including staff at Sweetsir and Donaghue schools.
“This program is a great way for students to learn about the importance of Memorial Day and recognize the sacrifices of veterans and service members,” Bartholomew said. “Thank you to all who attended, and to veterans and active service members for their contributions to the Merrimac community."
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade, directed by music teacher Johanna Dickson, performed patriotic songs and read reflections on what Memorial Day means to them.
Among those in attendance were local American Legion Post 134 members led by Commander Roger Clark.
“It was so great to see the Merrimac community come together for this event,” Dickson said. “I was very proud to see our students ‘give back’ to the service members and veterans in attendance.”
