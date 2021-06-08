MERRIMAC – Registered Democrats in Merrimac will hold a caucus on June 22 to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. The caucus will take place virtually. Democrats who wish to participate may email MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
This year’s state convention will be held on Sept. 25, with the location to be announced at a later date. On that day, Democrats from across the state will come together to adopt a party platform, discuss party business and celebrate successes as the party prepares for upcoming elections. The event will take place in line with all federal, state and health guidelines and will include a virtual option for participation.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Merrimac. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by June 15, 2021 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Merrimac can elect three delegates and three alternates to the convention.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected delegate or alternate may apply to be an add on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6.
Those interested in getting involved with the Merrimac Democratic Town Committee should contact Pat Adams at MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
