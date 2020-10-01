MERRIMAC — The special fall Town Meeting will go on as scheduled but at a new venue – Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill.
Selectmen voted to hold the meeting at Whittier Tech during their meeting Monday, according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
The meeting will take place Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Whittier Tech is at 115 Amesbury Line Road.
Town Meetings are normally held at Sweetsir Elementary School after 7 p.m. But the Town Meeting in June was held outdoors at Donaghue School and at an earlier time, 5 p.m., because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whittier Tech offers more room for the town's needs than Sweetsir, Lay Sabbagh said.
"The meeting should be in the cafeteria," Lay Sabbagh said. "It was also decided not to hold it outdoors because Oct. 19 is also the first Monday of early voting at Town Hall. Therefore, we really couldn't have an early start."
The warrant for the meeting is expected to be posted today. The selectmen's agenda shows 11 warrant articles.
Warrant article 1 deals with a citizen petition to reinstate the town nurse's hours to 19.5 per week with an hourly rate of $31.
Article 2 would reduce the town's $17.6 million operating budget by $10,000 for a decrease in public building expenses; $31,745 for a reduction in the Whittier Regional assessment; $5,000 for a reduction in Essex North tuition; $2,000 for a reduction in workers' compensation and insurance expenses; $4,000 for a reduction in unemployment expenses; and $10,000 less for property liability insurance expenses.
Article 2 would, however, also add $1,800 for fire expenses; $3,101 for library expenses; and $184 for capital planning expenses.
Articles 3 and 4 would reduce the town's operating budget by $85,000 in anticipated revenue collection due to the pandemic.
Article 5 would raise the budget by $15,000 for increased recycling costs.
Article 6 would spend $19,878 to match a $200,000, state Green Communities grant to make energy repairs to the fire station and Council on Aging buildings.
Article 7 would authorize the transfer of the balance of $24,845, held over from Town Meeting in April 2018, to be used for Bear Hill Road culvert and general culvert repairs.
The fee for illegally parking in a handicapped parking zone would rise from $10 to $150 if Article 8 is approved.
Selectmen would be authorized to release an easement granted to the town by the homeowners of MerriHill Tree Farm if Article 9 is approved.
Adoption of Article 10 would give selectmen control over a foreclosed piece of property on Merrimac Avenue.
Article 11 represents a change in zoning bylaws to provide multifamily, affordable housing in former municipal buildings as well as on former hazardous material sites. The article received a unanimous vote of recommendation from selectmen but would require a two-thirds vote to be approved at Town Meeting.
Planning Board Chairwoman Sandy Venner said Article 11 is designed to give the town more control over affordable housing projects, such as the one proposed on the former Coastal Metals industrial site off Littles Court.
"This would give us an alternative to the state's process, in terms of zoning, that would give us more control," Venner said. "The Board of Selectmen have signed a purchase-and-sale agreement with North Shore Community Development Coalition to create affordable housing on that site off of Littles Court. If this zoning passes, they will have the option to use it or to use the traditional comprehensive permit process to create that housing. But it doesn't solely apply to that site."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.