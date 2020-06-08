MERRIMAC — Residents will be asked to OK a 10.8% increase in the town budget when the annual spring Town Meeting gets underway June 15.
The town has been operating on a budget of $15.9 million for the fiscal 2020. But the proposed $17.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2021 includes additional debt coming onto the books, according to Finance Director and Town Administrator Carol McLeod.
McLeod said the full debt for the new $6.5 million police station is hitting the books this year and the first year of the town's share of the debt for the planned, $146.3 million Pentucket Regional Middle/High School is also coming online.
"The debt for the police station this year is $354,778," McLeod said. "The debt for the new school is $864,020."
McLeod said she understands taxpayers are being asked to assume a heavy tax burden amid an economic downturn, but voters already approved the Proposition 2½ overrides to fund the new police station and middle/high school.
"I know that 10% is a lot," McLeod said. "But we had no choice with the new middle school/high school. That needed to be done. The police station is another thing that just needed to be built. We didn't have a choice. The current building is not suitable for the Police Department to be in anymore."
The additional debt on the new police station would cost the average homeowner with a property valued at $428,000 an additional $166 a year while the debt on the new school would cost $375, annually, she said.
McLeod said the state has recommended the town draft a "one-twelfth" operating budget for July.
"In case our budget is not done by then, we need to approve that one-twelfth budget by June 30," McLeod said. "So we intend to send a one-twelfth budget to the state, just in case."
The annual spring Town Meeting traditionally takes place in May and is also held at Frederick N. Sweetsir School. But the COVID-19 crisis caused the Board of Selectmen to push the date back by roughly a month.
The spring Town Meeting will be held outside at Helen R. Donaghue School and will begin promptly at 5 p.m.
Voters will also be asked to approve an additional pair of Proposition 2½ overrides on June 15.
The first tax override would authorize the town to spend $190,000 to hire two full-time police officers.
"The simple truth of the matter is that we need two police officers," Police Chief Eric Shears said. "We are also very mindful of the fact that the taxpayers are burdened with the new police station, the operating cost of a new police station, and the new school that is being built.
"So we are going to leave this up to the taxpayers," he added. "We will put the facts out there and tell them where we are at and where we should be. I think people understand that, I just don't know if they are able to afford it. That is their decision. That is what Town Meeting and an election are for."
The second Proposition 2½ override would authorize $250,000 for the Department of Public Works to conduct townwide road repairs.
If approved, both overrides would need to be approved in the town election, which would take place at Sweetsir on June 22. The rain date is June 23.
Polls open at Sweetsir at 10 a.m. and close at 8 pm.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
