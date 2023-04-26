MERRIMAC — A proposal to sell off the town’s Municipal Light Department short-circuited Monday at Town Meeting with only seven people voting in favor of the plan. Almost 800 voters were opposed.
Selectmen unanimously endorsed the move, which could have brought in as much as $12 million.
But Article 1 was rejected by voters, who packed the cafeteria at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School. Since the request was not approved, it cannot be considered again for at least two years.
Residents did OK the first of two votes needed to approve a $860,000 Proposition 2½ tax override to completely fund the town’s contribution to the Pentucket Regional School District. The second vote takes place May 1 when residents go to the polls.
The School Committee has proposed a $50.7 million operating budget for 2023-24. Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland comprise the regional school district.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the district has 25 more students than last year but received $805,070 less in state funding.
“When you look at all of the things that have happened over the past year, inflation is up 9.1%, our utilities, just like everybody else, have gone up between 15 to 25%,” he said. “You also have the special education tuition expenses that were unexpectedly increased 14% by the state. We weren’t planning for any of that and there’s nowhere else to go, except to the homeowners in our communities.”
Merrimac and Groveland are faced with approving $860,000 and $1.25 million tax overrides, respectively, to fund their $11.2 million and $12.75 million assessments. West Newbury will not, however, need to adopt an override to fund its $9.2 million responsibility.
On Monday, Groveland residents took their first step in voting for a tax override and are now in the same situation as Merrimac.
The Groveland town election will take place at its Town Hall, while Merrimac residents will cast their ballots at Merrimac Public Library from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The School Committee proposed tax overrides of $470,000 in Merrimac and $426,858 in Groveland last year, but both measures failed at the ballot box, prompting cuts in school services.
Bartholomew said the district is in even worse shape this year.
“We’re looking at bigger overrides than last year since we dug the hole even deeper,” he said. “We’re in tough shape if this doesn’t pass. But that is up to the voters. They have to decide what they want.”
In other Merrimac Town Meeting news, voters agreed to spend $848,750 on several requests, including: testing at the former Coastal Metals site; employee retirement funding; managing invasive weeds at Lake Attitash; reducing the projected snow and ice deficit; new office furniture and equipment for the Council on Aging; public library painting and trim work; fire station roof repairs; and buying a new police patrol vehicle.
A request for $150,000 for water meter and well replacement as well as a new tractor for the Department of Public Works were both approved.
Also approved was $85,000 for upgrading old water meters and wastewater pumps. An additional $55,000 was OK’d for townwide wastewater infrastructure repairs.
Limitations were also placed on revolving fund accounts and $1.4 million was approved for the Wastewater Department enterprise fund. An additional $1.3 million was approved for the Water Department enterprise fund.
Voters also agreed to spend $7,400 for upkeep of the town’s cemeteries and $185,000 for necessary roadway repairs. A state grant of Chapter 90 highway funding for an undetermined amount to maintain local roadways was also approved.
Town Meeting continued until about 10:15 p.m. with a motion approved to adjourn and continue the meeting at the same location May 8 at 7:30 p.m. when an additional 17 warrant articles will be considered.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
