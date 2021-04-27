MERRIMAC — A new multipurpose fire truck will be heading the town’s way after Town Meeting voters approved a $1.2 million request to purchase the vehicle Monday night.
The annual spring meeting was held at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
The price tag for the new fire truck was part of the town’s $18.9 million operating budget for fiscal 2022, which was also approved. The budget is up 7.8% over the previous $17.5 million spending plan.
All 20 warrant articles were approved except for one.
A request by selectmen to have Board of Health members appointed instead of elected was rejected.
Voters did, however, approve a zoning bylaw change that prohibits garage doors from facing the street unless at least 2 feet behind the property’s front façade.
Requests for $28,000 to replace a pair of HVAC compressor units at the public library and $150,000 to perform the final closure work at the Battis Road landfill were granted as was $185,000 for roadway repair and $310,000 for solid waste collection and disposal.
Voters also approved $96,741 for a new Bear Hill Road culvert and $80,000 to replace a Highway Department dump truck and plow.
Town Moderator John Santagate was unable to attend the meeting due to work-related travel.
Former Selectman Earl Baumgardner volunteered to serve as temporary town moderator and was quickly elected to do so.
