MERRIMAC – An hourlong power outage couldn’t stop the annual town election Monday night.
But the election proved to be a disappointment to the Police and Public Works departments, which saw their funding requests turned down by voters.
Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said 937 ballots were cast Monday night out of 5,311 registered voters with more than 700 of those coming in the mail.
The election was held at Sweetsir Elementary School to allow for social distancing. Everything was going well until 15 minutes before the polls closed at 8 p.m.
“The entire town lost electricity,” Lay Sabbagh said. “I believe it was out for just about an hour. But we handled things wonderfully. The machines continued to tally on the backup batteries and we were able to take the tables right outside to the courtyard and tally the votes, count the write-ins and close the polls.”
A pair of Proposition 2½ overrides on the ballot failed. The first was a request for $190,000 to add two police officers but it was defeated 563-363.
A request for $250,000 to perform townwide roadway repairs was rejected in a 534-393 vote.
Although none of the seats on the ballot were contested, some write-in candidates received plenty of votes.
Planning Board member Karol Flannery won another five-year term by receiving a write-in vote.
“She is an incumbent and she had taken out papers to run,” Lay Sabbath said. “But the COVID-19 pandemic had broken out after that and she wasn’t able to return her papers in time.”
Selectman Joel Breen was reelected to a three-year term as was Assessor William Pollman. Town Moderator John Santagate won reelection to a one-year term.
Christine Berube was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Health. Yvonne Daniels Cosgrove and Constance Haberkern were elected to three-year terms on the Library Board of Trustees.
James Mullen of Hadley Road won a three-year term on the Board of Cemetery Trustees thanks to a write-in campaign as did Merrimac police Lt. David Vance, who won a two-year term on the board.
Norman Denault was reelected to another, three-year term as light commissioner.
Lay Sabbagh said she received help with the election from Amesbury City Clerk Christine Dixon, North Andover Town Clerk Trudy Reid, Haverhill Assistant City Clerk James Blatchford and Lincoln Town Clerk Valerie Fox.
“We have all come together to help each other out with our local elections,” Lay Sabbagh said. “Everyone jumped right into action as soon as we lost power. Other than that, things ran very smoothly. We had a great turnout and it was very nice having it at the Sweetsir School, rather than at the library. People were able to socially distance and the parking was better.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
