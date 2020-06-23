MERRIMAC – An hour-long power outage couldn't stop Merrimac from holding its annual Town Election Monday night. But the evening proved to be a disappointment to the Police and Public Works Departments, which both saw their funding requests turned down by voters.
According to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh, 937 ballots were cast Monday night (out of 5,311 registered voters) with more than 700 of those coming in the mail.
Monday's election was held at the Sweetsir Elementary School to allow for social distancing. Everything was going well until 15 minutes before the polls closed at 8 p.m.
"The entire town lost electricity," Lay Sabbagh said. "I believe it was out for just about an hour. But we handled things wonderfully. The machines continued to tally on the backup batteries and we were able to take the tables right outside to the courtyard and tally the votes, count the write-ins and close the polls."
A pair of Proposition 2 1/2 overrides were on Monday's ballot and both failed. The first was a request for $190,000 to add two police officers but it failed by a 563-363 vote.
A request for $250,000 to perform town-wide roadway repairs was also defeated by a 534-393 vote.
Although none of the elected seats on Monday's ballot were contested, a number of write-in candidates were the recipients of plenty of votes.
Planning Board member Karol Flannery won another five-year term by way of a write-in vote.
"She is an incumbent and she had taken out papers to run," Lay Sabbath said. "But the COVID-19 pandemic had broken out after that and she wasn't able to return her papers in time."
Selectman Joel Breen was reelected to a three-year term Monday, as was Assessor William Pollman. Town Moderator John Santagate also won reelection to a one-year term.
Christine Berube was elected to a three-year term the Board of Health. Yvonne Daniels Cosgrove and Constance Haberkern were also elected to three-year terms on the Library Board of Trustees.
James Mullen of Hadley Road won a three-year term on the Board of Cemetery Trustees thanks to a write-in campaign, as did Merrimac Police Lt. David Vance who won a two-year term on the board as well.
Norman Denault was also reelected to another, three-year term as light commissioner.
Lay Sabbagh also said that she received some help on Election Day from Amesbury City Clerk Christine Dixon; North Andover Town Clerk Trudy Reid; Haverhill Assistant City Clerk James Blatchford; and Lincoln Town Clerk Valerie Fox.
"We have all come together to help each other out with our local elections," Lay Sabbagh said. "Everyone jumped right into action as soon as we lost power. Other than that, things ran very smoothly. We had a great turnout and it was very nice having it at the Sweetsir School, rather than at the library. People were able to socially distance and the parking was better."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
