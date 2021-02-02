Merrimack River Eagle Festival events run Feb. 9-14

NEWBURYPORT – Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center and the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge will present the 16th annual Merrimack River Eagle Festival, virtually and in-person, with six days of events running Tuesday through Sunday, Feb. 9-14.
The festival celebrates the area's magnificent wildlife, often easily missed, as local habitats host winter’s animal residents, from bald eagles to snowy owls and many other avian visitors to the Merrimack River and Great Marsh. Thanks to the Clean Water Act of 1972, the Merrimack River has significantly rebounded from the worst of its polluted past and now supports a wide diversity of wildlife. Bald eagles disappeared from Massachusetts in 1905, but continue to rebound in their restored habitat. Only 16 years ago, in 2005, one pair of bald eagles built the first nest known in the lower Merrimack River Valley. Now there are at least five pairs nesting locally each year, and when rivers and lakes to our north freeze, additional migratory eagles come to this area to spend the winter near the swift current and abundant fish of the Merrimack.
The Merrimack River Eagle Festival is redesigned this year to be accessible via online presentations to a broader audience than it has ever attracted. Virtual events include:
· Four online evening lectures featuring New England’s winter wildlife, from coyotes to a wide range of raptors.
· One afternoon online presentation about photographing wildlife in winter.
· Four opportunities to tune in online to live raptor demonstrations.
In-person events must be more limited and include:
· Four outdoor family programs about winter raptors and other winter wildlife, in Newburyport, offered in small groups with pandemic safeties observed.
· Eight opportunities for guided outdoor birding walks for adults and families with children ages 8 and above, in Newburyport, Newbury, and Amesbury, offered in small groups with pandemic safeties observed.
For additional information and to register for these programs, go to https://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/joppa-flats/news-events/eagle-festival or call 978-462-9998.
The Eagle Festival is made possible by the sponsorship of The Newburyport Bank and Boston Partners Financial Group.
Mass Audubon protects more than 38,000 acres of land throughout Massachusetts, saving birds and other wildlife, and making nature accessible to all. As Massachusetts’ largest nature conservation nonprofit, Mass Audubon welcome more than a half million visitors a year to its wildlife sanctuaries and 20 nature centers. Visit the website at www.massaudubon.org/joppaflats or contact them at joppaflats@massaudubon.org.
The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is operated by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The refuge encompasses over two-thirds of Plum Island and consists of 4,662 acres of critical coastal habitats, including dunes, maritime forest, and salt marsh. The Refuge Visitor Center and Headquarters is located at 6 Plum Island Turnpike in Newburyport. Visit the refuge website at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river/ or contact them at parkerriver@fws.gov.
