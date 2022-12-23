NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently donated $7,500 to Mass Audubon’s Merrimack River Eagle Festival.
The annual festival will be held Feb. 18. The daylong event will include a sneak preview of new exhibits, a nature film, and nature activities for families and children.
The festival is part of the work of the Mass Audubon Joppa Flats Education Center. Overlooking the Merrimack River, the center offers unique educational opportunities for people of all ages, focusing on the region’s wildlife-rich habitats.
“Our support of Mass Audubon helps further their mission of protecting the nature of Massachusetts for people and wildlife,” Newburyport Bank President Lloyd L. Hamm said. “We’re especially fortunate to have Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center and their focus on the Merrimack River as a neighbor. And the annual Merrimack River Eagle Festival they put on is such a terrific event for people to learn about nature and the organization’s work. We are proud to support it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.