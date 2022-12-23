Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.