NEWBURYPORT — Thanks to a recent storm, two vital markers that help boaters navigate the sometimes treacherous mouth of the Merrimack River are not where they should be, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to begin making twice-daily radio announcements to warn mariners.
Merrimack River Buoy 2, located close to the Salisbury shoreline, was ripped off its moorings and is now bobbing close to where Merrimack River Buoy 3 used to be near the Newburyport shoreline.
Buoy 3 was also blown "off station" and is roughly 50 to 100 yards closer to Plum Island. Despite being blown off, Buoy 3 is still "marking good water," according to Chris Brantley, a petty officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River.
Brantley said the buoys were victimized by the same storm April 16 that knocked the 105-foot tour boat SS Capt. Red off its moorings at Salisbury Beach State Reservation. The boat drifted across the Merrimack River until it became wedged on a Joppa Flats bank. It was freed by its owner the next morning and piloted to Newburyport where it remained for several days.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said Tuesday that Capt. Red is moored again off Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
In January, an even more powerful storm tore Buoy 2 from its location and deposited the roughly 13,000-pound beast onto Plum Island Beach. It remained beached for about a month before an excavator lifted it off the sand and placed it on the back of a flatbed truck. It was then driven to a Coast Guard station where it was repainted red and refurbished.
Brantley said he did not know for sure if the buoy was ultimately replaced or brought back to the mouth of the Merrimack River — only to be sent on another unplanned journey two weeks ago.
A Coast Guard cutter is expected to retrieve Buoy 2 and place it back in its original location by mid-May, Brantley added.
In the meantime, mariners are being advised not treat the buoys as accurate navigational aids. Harbormasters in Newburyport and Salisbury were notified of the moves and twice-daily mariner broadcasts will continue until the buoys are returned.
Salisbury Harbormaster Willem Van de Stadt and Hogg said there have been no accidents or issues on either side of the river since the buoys went astray. Hogg added that the timing was fortunate in the sense that boating season does not take off until mid-May — about when the buoys should be back in place.
Hogg recommended boaters visit the Coast Guard's website and sign up for email alerts regarding the buoys' status and any future navigation news at www.uscg.mil/Mariners/.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
