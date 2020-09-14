NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack River Watershed Council will offer a virtual screening of “The Merrimack: River at Risk” via Zoom on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
The new film by filmmaker Jerry Monkman, and produced by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, looks at the history of the Merrimack River and its watershed.
After the showing, there will be a question-and-answer session with Monkman and New Hampshire forests expert Ryan Smith.
For more information or to watch the trailer, go to http://merrimack.org/events/the-merrimack-river-at-risk-virtual-viewing-of-the-documentary-expert-panel-qa-session.
To register for the event, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DLQAMc9bQSuutvZ33J0mqQ.
