SALISBURY — After a roughly 10-year absence, the Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival is returning early next month. This year, Vision Max Cinema is hosting the festival on April 1 and 2. It will then continue Thursday, April 6, through Easter Sunday, April 9.
The theater is located at 201 Elm St. (Route 110), Salisbury.
Featured films include the new motion picture and true story from Voice of the Martyrs, “Sabina, Tortured for Christ.” Five additional films will be shown including the major motion picture “Jesus,” the most watched movie in history. Admission will be free to all shows. For the entire movie schedule, please go to www.ChristianFilm Prodictions.org or to the Vision Max Cinema website.
For over 20 years, the Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival took place during Easter week in the Greater Lawrence area. When the Showcase Cinemas in South Lawrence closed down permanently about 10 years ago, the festival came to an end. Over the years, the festival had the opportunity to show many “new releases” including "Facing the Giants," "End of the Spear," "Courageous," "Left Behind," and many more. Special guest appearances were made by actors and producers including David AR White, Kevin Downes, Gavin MacLeod, Joe Manno, plus athletes like New England Patriots’ Don Davis and Ben Watson, and professional wrestler Sting.
The free festival was held each year from Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday. Attendance averaged between 10,000 and 12,000. Many churches from Greater Boston through Southern New Hampshire and every area in between promoted and supported the Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival.
Christian film producers and directors believe the film festival ministry was actually a catalyst for the production and release into their theaters of major Christian motion pictures such as: "War Room," "I Still Believe," "I Can Only Imagine," "American Underdog," and many others, according to festival organizers.
