SALISBURY — Faith often brings folks together. That is certainly the hope of Tom Saab, who has worked to ensure that for the first time in 10 years, Merrimack Valley residents will have the opportunity to see the latest and greatest Christian films, with the only cost being their time and attention.
Saab, a Salisbury resident and president of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, founded the evangelical ministry Christian Film Festivals of America Inc. in 1993. For 20 years, the ministry held the Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival. The festival is returning after a 10-year hiatus.
The festival will begin Saturday and continue Sunday. It will then take a small break before resuming April 6 and continuing until Easter Sunday on April 9. The ministry is renting
Vision Max Cinema at 201 Elm St.
Saab said the first iteration of the festival was held at Salem Tri Cinema in Salem, New Hampshire.
“We prayed and I had a committee of volunteers and pastors that were working with me,” he said. “We prayed and planned and prepared for about 3,000 people to come during the eight days and nights, and God brought us 14,000 people. And so we had to turn away 2,000 people at that film festival.”
He said the success of the first event led to it becoming an annual festival.
“It went from the Salem Tri Cinema to the Showcase Cinemas in South Lawrence and a bigger venue where we rented two theaters and two screens,” Saab said. “And then what happened was people heard about us in different parts of the country, and lo and behold, God opened the door for me to take the ministry to different cities.”
Saab detailed how he brought the festival everywhere from California to Florida before it came to an end in 2013 when Showcase Cinemas in South Lawrence closed. He said that over the 20 years the festival was held, more than 400,000 people attended.
“So now I’m trying to bring it back after about 10 years or so here at Vision Max Cinema in Salisbury,” Saab said.
He expressed thanks for how easy it has been to work with Vision Max Cinema.
“They have been very fair and they are renting the theater to us and cooperating with us. and so we are very thankful for Vision Max helping us have the opportunity to try this again,” Saab said.
Saab said he has been getting great feedback about bringing back the event.
“I am getting emails every day,” he said. “The church is excited about it. Individuals are volunteering to help out. I need ushers and greeters and people like that. and so the response has been very good.”
Tim McLaughlin, senior vice president of business development for SPS New England, said he often helps with the ministry’s projects, typically assisting Saab with the Salisbury Beach Christian Concert Series. He said he was very excited to learn Saab was bringing back the film festival.
“I have good memories of it from when my kids were little,” McLaughlin said. “Tom used to sponsor this years ago and I brought my kids when they were young during Easter week and they loved it.”
The festival will feature six films: “Sabina, Tortured for Christ,” “Jesus,” “Jerusalem Countdown,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “Johnny” and “Mindreader.”
Saab was the co-executive producer of two of the films, “Jerusalem Countdown” and “Johnny.”
The first showing will be of “Johnny” at noon Saturday. Admission is free but does not include concessions. A full list of movie times can be found at www.christianfilmproductions.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
