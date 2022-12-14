Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.