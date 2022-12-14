SEABROOK — To support children in need and spread cheer this holiday season, Merrimack Valley Credit Union (MVCU) held a toy drive at each of its 10 branch locations including its Seabrook location. Each branch collected new, unwrapped toys to be donated to various organizations throughout Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
To support as many children as possible throughout the credit union’s field of membership, MVCU donated toys to numerous organizations from Seabrook, NH, to Fairhaven, MA. Toys were donated to the Seabrook Firefighters Toy Bank, Ozzie’s Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Debbie’s Treasure Chest, Big Brother Big Sister of Holbrook, Toys for Tots at the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless.
MVCU is committed to serving community members of all ages and is incredibly grateful for the support from MVCU teammates and members who donated. MVCU received toys, games, crafts, sports equipment and even a bicycle that will all be given to children in need for the holidays.
“Each year, we host a Christmas party that is always a highlight of our program,” says Markus Fischer, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence. “This year, we expect to have six-to-seven hundred children attend, and our goal is to have every child walk away with a gift. This contribution is greatly appreciated. Thank you to everyone in the MVCU organization who is involved in donating and collecting these gifts.”
The holidays are right around the corner, but there is still time to donate and help those in need. Visit the websites of any of the organizations listed above to spread cheer and support the community this holiday season.
