ATKINSON, N.H. — Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently hosted its Charity Golf Classic at Atkinson Resort & Country Club.
The tournament, sponsored by Synergent, raised more than $55,000 to support the credit union’s new financial education program, Financial Edge, which is offered for free to community organizations throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
Proceeds from the tournament will also fund financial education courses at schools throughout the region in partnership with Banzai!, a financial training organization that works with credit unions across the nation.
“This tournament may say, ‘MVCU,’ but it is truly thanks to you and your participation that we are here today,” said credit union President and CEO John J. Howard in his opening remarks to the more than 120 golfers who participated June 12.
“Thank you all for your generous contributions that will support our effort to bring financial literacy to the communities that we love to serve,” he added.
The golfers enjoyed the “Caddyshack”-themed tournament with on-course contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, lunch, dinner and beverages.
In addition to Synergent, the sponsors included Culture Partners, 1Path, Comcast Business, Credit Union Student Choice, Engageware, Northeast Credit Union, TruStage, Kasasa, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, Alkami, Goddu Promotional Marketing, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Solidus, Montagne Powers and HRKnowledge.
Community organizations interested in learning more about the Financial Edge program or educators interested in having MVCU sponsor a program at their school should email communications@mvcu.com.
