AMESBURY — As of Friday, the city of Amesbury had recorded 23 COVID-19 related deaths with two-thirds of them occurring at a long-term care facility on Maple Street.
The state Department of Health released data Wednesday showing that more than 6,500 Massachusetts residents had died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Of that number, more than 4,000 (62%) were living in nursing or rest homes, according to the state.
According to DPH data, 15 residents or staff have died of COVID-19 complications at the Merrimack Valley Health Center, a 203-bed facility at 22 Maple St. The nursing home has reported more than 30 positive cases to the Department of Public Health.
On May 6, Lisa Murray, a spokeswoman for Trevi Communications told The Daily News that 88 Merrimack Valley Health Center residents were tested for the novel coronavirus and 71 tested positive with two deaths reported as of that date. Murray also said that 11 of the facility’s employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and were in the process of quarantining at home at the time but did not issue any further statements when called for comment on Friday.
The National Guard was called in to the Merrimack Valley Health Center to assist in testing patients earlier last month.
Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing on Morrill Place in Amesbury has reported less than 10 positive cases of novel coronavirus (out of 120 beds) but no deaths, according to the DPH.
In an email, city communications director Caitlin Thayer said the city’s Health Department and local emergency management teams have been working closely with long-term care facilities to provide guidance, information and resources to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These facilities are overseen by the commonwealth, but as a city we’ve made it a priority to support them as much as we can, including providing PPE when needed,” Thayer said, referring to personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. “It’s clear that the long-term care facilities across the commonwealth need better oversight and guidance, and (Mayor Kassandra Gove) has already begun participating in conversations with elected officials on this topic.”
According to the Associated Press, more than 20,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts, while the state has completed testing 350 of its 360 nursing homes.
DPH records show the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has reported 76 COVID-19-related deaths; the Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow had 66 deaths; Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence had 64 deaths; and Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford had 60 deaths.
In Amesbury, Thayer said the mayor offered condolences to the families and friends of those who have died from the COVID-19 virus and the city will continue to support the state’s long-term care facilities as needed.
“(We) look forward to continuing the conversation about keeping our seniors safe, now and in the future,” Thayer said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
