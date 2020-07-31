NEWBURYPORT — For many local children, COVID-19 has put a damper on their usual summer activities and camp plans, but a local nonprofit is pressing through the pandemic to give children an outdoor learning experience while ensuring their safety.
Merrohawke is a Newburyport-based nonprofit that offers children outdoor learning activities on land, river and sea.
Founded in 2007 by Kate Yeomans and her husband Rob, the organization offers a variety of summer and after-school programs for children ages 3 and up, giving them hands-on learning experiences both in local wooded areas and marine environments aboard its passenger boat, the Erica Lee.
Kate Yeomans, who acts as the organization's executive director, said that while normally, Merrohawke's programs serve about 3,000 children each year across all its programs, this summer has been anything but normal.
She said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Merrohawk has "completely redesigned" its programs to fit with state and federal guidelines, canceling all of its classroom-based programs in favor of outdoor-only options.
The organization is currently serving only 300 children — a 50% reduction from its typical summer numbers — with 340 more on its waitlist — while also reducing its schedule to three woods-based programs and one marine program per week. The organization's summer staff has also been reduced from 30 to 12 people.
As a result, Merrohawke is facing a 40 to 50% loss of revenue this year, partially caused by the cancellation of its spring auction in April, which is usually a major revenue source. Luckily, Yeomans said, they were able to raise money through an online fundraising campaign that garnered "incredible support" that made this season possible.
But despite the difficulties brought about by coronavirus, Yeomans said she and her staff have remained determined to keep Merrohawke up and running.
"We're 1,000% committed to doing our best to continue to run our programs," she said. "Children need nature and they need time outdoors with other children."
For its BOAT CAMP program, Merrohawke follows government-issued guidelines for summer programs as well as passenger-carrying vessels. The program takes 10 to 15 children per week aboard the Erica Lee with programs modified for safety. Yeomans said students no longer share fishing rods or other equipment on the boat, and everything is regularly sanitized, including all of the boat's surfaces.
Yeomans said COVID-19 has currently taken the forefront among all of the other "inherent risks" that come with taking children outside and aboard a boat, and that she and her staff are constantly "threading the needle" to give children the fullest camp experience they can while keeping them safe.
"We're always talking about ticks and lime disease and all those other risks, but it's all about COVID-19 now," she said. "We're doing the best we can to keep each other safe, and we know at every moment that if someone were to get sick, everything would come to a halt for us."
Yeomans said that upon arriving to camp every morning, the children are given a COVID-19 screening, in which their temperature is taken and they are asked about any potential symptoms. Most of them wear face coverings during the day, though they are not legally required to during outdoor play.
And while most children are adapting to new social distancing norms, she said some of the younger children can't help but get closer to each other.
"The children have learned about the importance of washing hands and keeping their distance by being with their families — they're pretty comfortable with those protocols, but they do get together and socialize, especially the younger children," said Yeomans. "They're so happy to be with other children that being a couple of feet away is not a problem. When they are in close proximity to each other they'll typically put a mask on. They're adapting."
Yeomans said staff also wear face coverings when in close proximity with the children, but sometimes remove them from a distance to give the children a glimpse of their faces.
"Children like to see their faces — it's a balance... being able to be at a distance and show facial expressions," she said.
Yeomans remarked on the importance of children socializing and spending time outside, and said she believes that time spent at Merrohawke will help prepare students for re-entering school in the fall.
"It's a new world that we're in, but if anything, it will make it easier for them to transition to going back to school," she said.
For more information about Merrohawke, visit www.merrohawke.org.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.