NEWBURYPORT – The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season opens on Dec. 5, with the performances broadcast on WJOP 96.3 FM.
The 90th season will include 27 specially selected encore broadcasts, many showcasing operas and stars originally scheduled for live performances in 2020-21. Host Mary Jo Heath and commentator Ira Siff return each week, and intermissions will include new interviews with artists, special features, and a virtual opera quiz. Broadcasts can be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. every Saturday through June 5, on WJOP.
The radio broadcast season begins with Prokofiev’s monumental War and Peace starring Anna Netrebko, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and a stellar cast in the 2002 performance that marked the Russian soprano’s Met broadcast debut. Also in December, the company celebrates Beethoven’s 250th anniversary with Fidelio, a 2017 broadcast starring Adrianne Pieczonka and Klaus Florian Vogt.
