Methuen man charged with carrying stolen handgun

MERRIMAC — A Methuen man charged with carrying a loaded .45-caliber handgun reported stolen in 2019 in New Hampshire was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail following his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court via videoconference.
Anthony Nunez-Romano, 21, of Phillips Street was arrested by state police Monday night and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property of more than $1,200 and having ammunition without a license.
Nunez-Romano was one of three people in a car pulled over Monday about 11:10 p.m. on Interstate 495 north near Exit 53 in Merrimac.
The driver, Miguel Arias of Methuen, was charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension, not having an inspection sticker and not having a license in possession. A second passenger, Cristian Javalera of Lawrence, was charged on a previous warrant.
Following his arrest, Nunez-Romano was taken to the state police barracks in Andover, where he spent the night. The Newbury barracks, according to a state police official, is unable to hold prisoners due to COVID-19 concerns.
Javalera was transported to Lawrence District Court to answer for the previous warrant. Arias skipped his Newburyport District Court appearance Tuesday, prompting Judge Peter Doyle to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte asked Doyle to impose $10,000 cash bail on Nunez-Romano, saying he faced a minimum mandatory sentence for carrying a firearm without a license. State law imposes a minimum mandatory sentence of 18 months in jail for a first offense.
The .45-caliber American Classic handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, according to Belmonte.
After a state trooper pulled over the car because he learned the driver was not legally able to drive, Nunez-Romano tried to stash the gun in the trunk through the back seat, Belmonte said.
Troopers found the gun after they determined none of the people in the car could drive it away. As the troopers waited for a tow truck, they searched the car and found the gun in the trunk.
Javalera and Arias told police the gun belonged to Nunez-Romano, according to Belmonte.
Nunez-Romano’s attorney, Wendy Spillane, said because the gun was found in the trunk, the state could not prove the gun belonged to him. She also said because her client was not working, $10,000 cash bail was “tantamount to no bail.” She asked Doyle to set bail at $1,000.
Doyle settled on $5,000 cash bail and ordered Nunez-Romano to stay out of trouble with the law, not to posses any firearms or dangerous weapons, and to appear in court March 1 for a pretrial hearing.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.