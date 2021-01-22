NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera radio broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with a broadcast in honor of two opera legends, Leontyne Price and Franco Corelli, on their 60th Met anniversaries.
This performance of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore” from Feb. 4, 1961, marked the Met radio debuts of Price and Corelli and came just a week after their joint company stage debuts as the noblewoman Leonora and the troubadour Manrico.
Irene Dalis also starred as the mysterious gypsy Azucena and Mario Sereni was Manrico’s rival Count di Luna.
Fausto Cleva led this opera of love and revenge in this historic broadcast. “Il Trovatore” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on radio station WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.metopera.org for more information about the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts.
