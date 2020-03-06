Metzy's to host 'Texas Troubadour' tribute

NEWBURYPORT — Metzy’s Cantina will host a night of music and art to celebrate the “Texas Troubadour” spirit.
The “Railside Live Texas Troubadour Tribute” runs on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. Metzy’s is at 5 Boston Way.
The event falls on what would have been the 76th birthday of renowned Texas folk songwriter Townes Van Zandt and will honor his music along with that of his contemporaries, with performances from several local artists.
The lineup of musicians includes Liz Frame of Liz Frame and The Kickers, Lee Marcus Biddle, Alan Bull, Chuck Melchin, Kevin Kelley and Cynthia Keefe, Tom Hoatson and Kim Hoatson, Chuck Murray and Jumpin’ Jim Fitz.
Each artist will pay tribute in song to Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Steve Earl, Jerry Jeff Walker, Emmylou Harris and others who played with or were influenced by Van Zandt.
Metzy’s is displaying a set of 24 portraits of the “Texas Troubadours” created by 14 local artists. On Saturday, some of the artists will be at the restaurant to draw portraits of the performers. The portraits will remain on display throughout the month.
The event was organized by Kelley and Keefe after the success of a similar event the local musicians hosted several months ago at the Port Tavern to celebrate the birthday of legendary songwriter John Prine.
“As we’re finding out, there are a lot of people in the area who love these musicians,” Kelley said. “This is a chance to step back and remember Townes and his fellow songwriters. These folks were pretty original; they told great stories and wrote great songs.”
As for their own performance, Keefe said she and Kelley will play Van Zandt’s “If I Needed You,” while Keefe also contributed three portraits to the art collection.
“It’s always fun to find a reason to celebrate this kind of stuff and to keep everybody working together,” Keefe said. “It’s a great way to push people to be creative in a certain direction.”
There is no admission fee for the event.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/790264571477714/permalink/817131218791049/.
