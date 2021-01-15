NEWBURYPORT — A local mayoral candidate is joining the president-elect’s call for volunteerism Monday.
President-elect Joe Biden has called for a national day of service and is asking people to volunteer to help their community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Sean Reardon announced his intention to run for mayor of Newburyport last month and his campaign will work in coordination with the Biden inaugural committee to deliver hot meals from Metzy’s Cantina to local homebound seniors and those in need of food.
Volunteers and people interested in receiving a meal Monday can contact the Sean Reardon 4 Mayor Campaign at Contact@SeanReardon4Mayor.com.
No identifying information, except for a delivery address or a location to drop the meal off for pickup, is required to request a meal. All meal recipients’ privacy will be respected and volunteers will follow strict COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Biden inaugural committee.
Volunteer efforts will be coordinated out of Metzy’s Cantina, located at the Newburyport MBTA station.
“We have always felt close to the Greater Newburyport community and that we need to help wherever and whenever we can,” Metzy’s founding partner Erik Metzdorf said in a press release. “The Jan. 18 Day of Service is a cause that is perfectly aligned with our core values as a business.”
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday announced earlier this month that she will not run for reelection when her term ends after 12 years of service.
