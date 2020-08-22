NEWBURYPORT – A Methuen man accused of inciting a December road rage incident that spilled into the parking lot of a Storey Avenue pizza place, was sentenced to a year's probation Friday after pleading guilty to two charges at Newburyport District Court.
Ian Stanton, 40, of Ditson Place, Methuen, was charged on Dec. 29 with disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and arraigned roughly two months later in the same courthouse.
In addition to spending a year on probation, Stanton was ordered to pay $55 restitution to the victim, complete a State Courts Against Road Rage course and attend a half-day Brains at Risk course.
Local police responded to Famous Pizza around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, after receiving word of a car crash that had happened minutes earlier.
"Upon arrival I observed two men arguing in the parking lot with two Famous Pizza employees trying to keep the two away from each other," Officer John Gavin wrote in his report.
The victim told Gavin that Stanton had just taken a swing at him while the victim was sitting in his car. Stanton then smashed the passenger side view mirror, breaking the glass.
The confrontation began minutes earlier when the victim and Stanton stopped at the Low Street and Storey Avenue intersection. Stanton got out of his car and made obscene gestures at the other man for allegedly driving with his high beams on. Stanton then took out his phone and shot a short video of the victim's license plate. After Stanton got back in his car, the two men continued driving toward Market Basket. Near the Market Basket entrance, Stanton ran a red light and swerved into the left lane.
"(The victim) believes he did that because he collided with a car that was exiting the Market Basket parking lot. Believing he observed a motor vehicle crash, (the victim) dialed 911 to explain the situation," Gavin wrote in his report.
The man followed Stanton into the Famous Pizza parking lot and told him that he had just hit another car. That prompted Stanton to become enraged and take a swing at the man.
Stanton showed Gavin the short video he took and said the other man was driving with his high beams on. He also told Gavin that the man had tried to punch him.
By this time, Officer Kyle McElroy had arrived to assist. McElroy looked at Stanton's car and could not find any signs that it had struck another car.
"No one had called the police to report that their vehicle had been struck outside of Market Basket either," Gavin wrote in his report.
A Famous Pizza employee showed police video footage of the parking lot. The footage shows Stanton going over to the victim's car but not of any attempted punches. There is no video evidence that the victim took a swing at Stanton, according to Gavin's report.
