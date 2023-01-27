NEWBURYPORT — Mexican food lovers looking for another local option to partake will soon be in luck as a cantina called Port Vida is slated to open off Center Street.
The location was most recently home to the Brick & Ash restaurant, which replaced the long-time 10 Center Street restaurant in 2016 but ended up closing its doors amid continued COVID pandemic restrictions in late 2021. The building was built in 1800 and has been either an inn or a restaurant for the past 200 years.
Construction workers have been coming and going from the building for days with the only concrete clue as to what was taking place on a mailbox near the front entrance. But that changed Saturday morning when a large sign was posted outside the space drawing almost immediate attention on social media.
Priot to the sign's unveiling, a website has also been set up for the Port Vida a Mexican Cantina restaurant at: port-vida-a-mexican-cantina.negocio.site/, but no one returned an email for comment Friday.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce executive director Nate Allard on Friday said in a text message that he was very excited to see 10 Center St. coming back to life soon.
"Port Vida has a strong restaurant and hospitality background and I'm confident they will do very well in port" he said.
City records indicate that the restaurant had pulled a sign permit, which was approved on Jan. 18, but no building plans have been filed and the property has yet to be inspected.
Assessor records show that 10 Center St. is co-owned by Newburyport Managers LLC, and New England Development, (which owns many properties in the downtown,) and was most recently assessed at $886,600.
Newburyport Managers LLC bought the building from Two-Fourteen Center Street LTD for $609,377 in February, 2005.
New England Development did not return a call for comment on Friday.
Plans had been made to open a Mexican cantina on another New England Development property off Merrimac Street along the river. But those plans were scrapped, and a Goat restaurant taking its place. However, plans to open another Goat restaurant are on hold after the city issued a cease-and-desist order to builders last last year.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
