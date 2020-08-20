MIAA approves high school sports plan

After five months of uncertainty and extensive discussion among school and state officials, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s board of directors approved a plan for how high school sports should be run in the coming school year.
The plan, based on a series of recommendations from the MIAA’s COVID-19 task force, gives schools flexibility based on local conditions while providing the greatest possible opportunity for student-athletes to compete safely.
“This has been an arduous task to say the least,” said MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino, the Marshfield school superintendent. “But [these task force members] worked around the clock to provide a fall season for high school athletes.”
The highlight of the plan is a shift to a condensed four-season structure, creating a “floating season” between the winter and spring seasons for any fall sports that cannot be played at their usual time.
Football will be postponed to that floating season, along with fall cheerleading, unified basketball and any other fall sport that cannot be held safely.
Most fall sports, including golf, cross-country, field hockey, soccer, girls volleyball, gymnastics and fall swimming, would be permitted this season. Those sports would have to adhere to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs guidance on minimum modifications, which require that sports eliminate deliberate contact, minimize intermittent contact and encourage social distancing.
The MIAA’s sports committees would be responsible for developing changes to meet those requirements, which are due by Aug. 25 and must be finalized by Sept. 1.
Fall tryouts and practices may begin Sept. 18, with games likely to start about the beginning of October. The season would run through Nov. 20 and there would be no MIAA postseason tournaments held this fall.
Schools are being encouraged to limit travel and focus primarily on playing opponents within leagues or close to home. Instead of the MIAA tournaments, leagues are permitted to organize their own end-of-season tournaments if they wish.
Whether a school is eligible to compete would depend in large part on the prevalence of the coronavirus within the community.
Districts labeled as “red” in the state Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 metric would not be allowed to play.
Any community downgraded to red in midseason may also need to cut its season short, but affected schools would also have the opportunity to ask their local MIAA District Athletic Committee to shift those sports to the floating season. Schools or leagues can also ask to move sports to the floating season even if they are not in red.
It is not clear how this rule would affect private, vocational or regional schools that draw from multiple communities. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to provide more guidance on this matter soon.
Schools labeled as “yellow,” “green” or “unshaded” in the DPH metric, but that are using a remote learning model anyway, may participate in fall sports with the approval of their local school committee.
By far the most contentious topic of discussion was the recommendation to allow out-of-season coaching throughout the school year.
Those in favor argued it would allow coaches and athletes to stay connected and involved no matter what unforeseen circumstances may arise, while those opposed argued it could put pressure on students if they have to choose between sports during a season.
The recommendation was ultimately approved in a 13-7 vote with an amendment that any out-of-season coaching be approved by the school principal. The board also voted to allow athletes to participate in all four seasons, which allows football players who would normally be busy the opportunity to try soccer or another fall sport while still getting to play football later in the year.
As far as winter sports go, the MIAA board of directors plans to pick up the subject at its meeting Oct. 29 and assess the conditions then.
The COVID-19 task force, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs will continue to meet and revise their guidance and adjustments would be made accordingly.
HOW WILL SPORTS WORK IN 2020-21?
Football postponed: High school football, fall cheerleading, unified basketball and any other fall sports that cannot be played safely will be postponed until later in the year.
Four-season structure: The MIAA will use a condensed four-season structure, including a “floating season” between winter and spring when football and other fall sports that cannot compete at their usual times can be played. The regular fall season would begin Sept. 18 and will run through Nov. 20. Student-athletes would be allowed to participate in all four seasons if they wish.
Lower-risk sports approved: Most fall sports, including golf, cross-country, field hockey, soccer, girls volleyball, gymnastics and fall swimming, will be permitted to play as long as safety modifications are made and local conditions allow it.
No fall postseason: There will be no MIAA tournaments for fall sports this season. Leagues can hold their own championship tournaments.
Red means stop: Any district designated “red” in the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 metric has to postpone all sports for that season. Districts forced to shut down sports in midseason will have the opportunity to request to move those seasons to the floating season and try to resume then. The MIAA has not determined how these rules would apply to private schools, vocational schools or regional schools that draw from multiple communities. Schools that are not labeled “red” but have remote learning anyway can still hold sports if their local school committees grant approval.
Out-of-season coaching: Coaches will be permitted to have contact with and engage with their athletes out of season throughout the school year. For example, a baseball coach could arrange batting practice on Sundays during the fall and winter leading up to the start of the spring season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.