NEWBURYPORT — The middle and high school principals talked COVID-19 numbers, student attendance and how teachers are balancing in-person and remote classes at a School Committee meeting Monday night.
Rupert A. Nock Middle School Principal Lisa Furlong said every teacher has four in-person classes and one remote class each day.
Mayor Donna Holaday, who chairs the School Committee, asked how student engagement has been at the middle school. As a whole, attendance has been relatively strong with only about 11-13 students absent each day, Furlong said.
She said students are attending their classes for the most part, but there are always students who may struggle to turn in work, pandemic or not. Furlong said teams of staff members meet every week to check in on what students may be having trouble and what the strategy should be to address that.
If a student is in quarantine or is even just staying home for a day as a precaution, they cannot necessarily just join both cohorts on the remote days because every teacher has a certain sequence for how material is distributed between in-person and remote classes.
Furlong said teachers are determining those plans on a case-by-case basis though with "each teaching team, through the advisor and through the teaching team, making a specific plan for that particular student who is quarantined."
She added that the school is able to do that for now while the numbers of those in quarantine is "not massive at the team level" with each team having a couple of students quarantining at a time.
"I think if we were to get to the point where we have a lot of students, that would be difficult to make all these individualized plans and we would have to take a different approach," Furlong said.
Newburyport High School Principal Andrew Wulf discussed the importance of prioritizing the social and emotional needs of students. He said the school has tried to keep spirits high whether its with music at lunchtime or planning socially distant activities in the evening.
Wulf said attendance has also been strong at the high school with an average of 98% of students attending their in-person and/or remote classes.
When the school reported two students had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Wulf said more students opted to switch to fully remote learning for now. He has since asked families to commit to remote learning for at least a quarter, so there is not too many students moving in and out of different learning models.
Since the start of school, 97 students and staff members have quarantined as a precaution for being in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
"With every one case, there's hundreds of hours that go into the contact tracing," Superintendent Sean Gallagher said.
Also at the meeting, School Committee vice chair Bruce Menin and member David Hochheiser shared a proposal for a new fundraiser permission form. The hope is for this form to help the district understand all the different fundraisers that take place at each school and how the money raised is actually distributed.
During the superintendent's report toward the end of the meeting, Gallagher said the state will soon be providing guidance for snow days. Districts will be allowed to substitute remote learning for snow days, but for this year only, he said.
To watch the 3 1/2 hour meeting or other meetings, visit www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
