WEST NEWBURY — Officials from West Newbury and Newburyport continue to persevere in their efforts to rebuild the Middle Street bridge but hopes of getting it done in fiscal 2024 are fading.
The bridge, also known as the Plummer Spring Road bridge, was closed to vehicular traffic in 2018 following failure in the spandrel wall.
The good news is that the project is now fully permitted and “shovel ready” – a major milestone considering it faced numerous unanticipated permitting processes dating back to January 2020, Town Manager Angus Jennings recently reported.
But a MassWorks grant is set to expire June 30 and the project still faces an estimated $1.6 million shortfall. Fiscal 2024 begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.
In 2018, the state Department of Transportation granted $500,000 to Newburyport for design work through its Municipal Small Bridge Improvement Program; and West Newbury received $1 million from MassWorks to finalize the bridge’s design and begin construction.
The Select Board agreed to have Jennings seek an extension of the town’s MassWorks grant. But the request is not guaranteed, so Jennings will also apply for a new MassWorks grant. “This is a contingency in the event that our extension request is not approved,” he explained.
Project estimates factor in $3,315,000 for construction costs; $550,000 for design and permitting; a 10% construction contingency of $331,500; $110,000 for a resident engineer; and $60,000 for construction engineering services – for a total price tag of $4,366,500.
The town and the neighboring city have already spent $250,000 of Newburyport’s Small Bridge grant from the state, with $250,000 in grant funding remaining. They also spent $255,000 of West Newbury’s MassWorks grant, with $745,000 still to be spent.
West Newbury voters recently agreed to spend $600,000 on the project and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon is targeting $700,000 for the new bridge in his proposed capital budget for fiscal 2024 – which the City Council has yet to approve, according to Jennings.
The total probable funding available is about $2.8 million. But even with the MassWorks extension and the City Council’s budget approval, there would remain an approximately $1.6 million shortfall, Jennings emphasized.
Jennings added that it is “highly likely” additional grant funding would be necessary to close the gap.
The application for an extension cites several reasons for the slower-than-anticipated implementation of the grant funding. Permit requirements deferred substantially from the original plans, delaying design, permitting, bidding and construction schedules.
The project takes place in sensitive environmental areas – including a public drinking water source – that triggered permit requirements from MassDEP, MassDOT, Massachusetts Historical Commission, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and both West Newbury and Newburyport conservation commissions.
The length of the permitting process, coupled with delays related to COVID-19 restrictions, rendered the initial goal of having the project completed as hoped impossible.
“Unfortunately – but not unexpectedly – the updated project cost estimate showed a significant increase from the prior cost estimate. This exacerbated what was already known to be a funding shortfall …” the application states, “Due to the uncertainty regarding project funding, it cannot be assured that the bridge would be constructed within (fiscal 2024).”
Jennings believes getting another extension from MassWorks is “a long shot” since a one-year extension was already granted to the town last year.
He sought board approval to quickly throw in an application for the One Stop grant, which had a June 2 deadline. “I’m thinking we should be working to get an application complete and submitted by that date,” he told the Select Board at its meeting May 22.
Jennings acknowledged the current situation is “definitely daunting” and will reach out to Newburyport officials prior to their budget workshop Thursday to rally support for his and Reardon’s plan.
“It’s in our collective interest to work together on this,” he stressed, saying, “This is a good public interest project that benefits both communities – as much as it may not be super high on their list. It’s not going to get any cheaper. The consequence of doing nothing is quite substantial. If the bridge utterly fails or falls into the reservoir that could become an emergency situation where both communities incur costs.”
In other business, the Select Board announced that Council on Aging Director Christine Marshall and the Historical Commission’s Elisa Grammer are collaborating on a celebration of life ceremony for community volunteer Dot Cavanaugh, who died May 4. More information is to follow.
The New England Equine Rescue-North at 52 Ash St was granted a one-day liquor license for its annual spring festival Saturday.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers live music, games, children’s crafts, barn tours, as well as chances to touch and see fire and police vehicles; and to meet the rescue animals. Bake sale items and concessions are available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.